Famed breeder Dying Breed arrived at this super sweet Sativa by crossing Watermelon Zum Zum #3 with OG Eddy.



With medium sized, light green nugs, this uplifting daytime Sativa features a bright blast of watermelon flavours and stress-free, energetic effects.



This phenotype exemplifies the characteristics of the original Watermelon Zkittlez. Its high THC content and pronounced watermelon terpene profile sets it apart from other Zkittlez crosses.

