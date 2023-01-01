This super-premium indica offers the best of the best cannabis experiences. The moment the package opens the room fills with the sweet aroma of juicy ripe grapes.



The tantalizing visual bag appeal of chunky, sticky orbs of golden green flower combined with a Pinene-forward terpene profile and lofty THC levels have made Golden Grape the first flower to ignite under the Bonfire banner.



Golden Grape began in a dedicated cannabis nursery, where this overachiever rose straight to the top of our never-ending phenotype hunt for the highest performing genetics.

