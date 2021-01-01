Loading…
Logo for the brand GreenSeal Cannabis Co.

GreenSeal Cannabis Co.

Gorilla Berry

About this product

After testing hundreds of seedlings for terpene levels, appearance, and potency, GreenSeal’s intensive phenotype hunt discovered this true unicorn: a rare find combining the fruity flavours of blueberry/citrus with extremely potent THC.
Upon opening a container, the sensation is the smell of a freshly baked blueberry pie. When consumed, a terpene mix headlined by tart Pinene and balanced with peppery Caryophyllene and musky Myrcene imparts earthy/spicy flavours. Whole flower available in 3.5 g format.
