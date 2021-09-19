After testing hundreds of seedlings for terpene levels, appearance, and potency, GreenSeal’s intensive phenotype hunt discovered this true unicorn: a rare find combining the fruity flavours of blueberry/citrus with extremely potent THC.

Upon opening a container, the sensation is the smell of a freshly baked blueberry pie. When consumed, a terpene mix headlined by tart Pinene and balanced with peppery Caryophyllene and musky Myrcene imparts earthy/spicy flavours. Whole flower available in 14g format.