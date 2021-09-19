About this product
After testing hundreds of seedlings for terpene levels, appearance, and potency, GreenSeal’s intensive phenotype hunt discovered this true unicorn: a rare find combining the fruity flavours of blueberry/citrus with extremely potent THC.
Upon opening a container, the sensation is the smell of a freshly baked blueberry pie. When consumed, a terpene mix headlined by tart Pinene and balanced with peppery Caryophyllene and musky Myrcene imparts earthy/spicy flavours. Whole flower available in 14g format.
About this strain
Gorilla Berries effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
3 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Sleepy
66% of people report feeling sleepy
Uplifted
33% of people report feeling uplifted
Tingly
33% of people report feeling tingly
Dry eyes
33% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
Inflammation
33% of people say it helps with inflammation
Muscle spasms
33% of people say it helps with muscle spasms
THC Strength
22% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
GreenSeal Cannabis Co.
GreenSeal Cannabis Co. is a Health Canada Licence Holder for adult-use cannabis production/sales located in Stratford, Ontario, Canada