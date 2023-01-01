An intensive phenotype hunt discovered this true unicorn, combining blueberry/citrus flavours with extremely potent THC.

Each 0.5g joint contains top shelf indoor flower. The slim, unbleached paper cones offer a longer, smoother, consistent burn and the 3-packs are sealed by hand for freshness.

The smell upon opening evokes a freshly baked blueberry pie. When consumed, a terp mix headlined by tart Pinene balanced with peppery Caryophyllene and musky Myrcene imparts earthy/spicy flavours.

Show more