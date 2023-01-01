After testing hundreds of seedlings for terpene levels, appearance and potency, our intensive phenotype hunt discovered this true unicorn. Gorilla Berry is a rare find, combining the fruity flavours of blueberry / citrus with extremely potent THC.



Upon opening a container, the sensation is the smell of a freshly baked blueberry pie. When consumed, a terpene mix headlined by tart Pinene, yet balanced with peppery Caryophyllene and musky Myrcene, imparts earthy / spicy flavours.

