About this product
After testing hundreds of seedlings for terpene levels, appearance, and potency, GreenSeal’s intensive phenotype hunt discovered this true unicorn: a rare find combining the fruity flavours of blueberry/citrus with extremely potent THC.
Upon opening a container, the sensation is the smell of a freshly baked blueberry pie. When consumed, a terpene mix headlined by tart Pinene and balanced with peppery Caryophyllene and musky Myrcene imparts earthy/spicy flavours. Whole flower available in 3.5 g format.
About this strain
Gorilla Berries effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
2 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Sleepy
100% of people report feeling sleepy
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Tingly
50% of people report feeling tingly
Dry eyes
50% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Depression
50% of people say it helps with depression
Inflammation
50% of people say it helps with inflammation
Muscle spasms
50% of people say it helps with muscle spasms
THC Strength
22% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
GreenSeal Cannabis Co.
GreenSeal Cannabis Co. is a Health Canada Licence Holder for adult-use cannabis production/sales located in Stratford, Ontario, Canada