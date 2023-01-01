With multicoloured flowers absolutely encrusted in glittering trichomes, the outstanding bag appeal of Midnight Cookies is the first visual cue of its true craft character. Hand trimmed, hang dried, and grown in small batches, the extra time and attention paid to each plant and bud ultimately enhances the creamy cookie dough aroma, sweet caramel flavour, and impressive 30+% THC potency. As tasty as it is powerful, Midnight Cookies is the perfect indica to pair with a late-night Bonfire.

