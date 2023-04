Pink Octane’s sky-high THC and gassy undertones shot it straight to the top of GreenSeal’s in-house Nursery program.



Absolutely covered with frosty trichomes, the visible potency of this blushing indica-typical phenotype is confirmed by its powerfully euphoric and relaxing effects.



You’ll be tickled pink by its sweet and nutty flavour profile, mingled with a subtle touch of funky fuel aroma.

Show more