This excellent cultivar features pretty shades of purple, a sweet/tart cherry flavour profile, and gassy aroma.



Sativa lovers will be crushing hard on this potent product of the GreenSeal Nursery, identified as an amped-up homage to anthocyanin-hued legacy flower.



With its subtly fuel-tinged scent, a fizzy sweetness reminiscent of a vintage grape soda pop, and uplifting mood, Purple Crush gets top marks in every evaluation category.

