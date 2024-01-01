Logo for the brand Grizzlers

Grizzlers

Grizzlers™ is Canada’s OG legacy pre-roll brand. 🌲🐾💨

Our story

Grizzlers is Canada’s OG legacy pre-roll brand. Rooted in traditional market values and knowledge, our team is thrilled to bring this brand out of hibernation and into Canada’s rec market in its true form.

Grizzlers is all about accessible craft-grown products. We work with cultivators across Canada to curate the best flower we can find. Always hang dried, hand-trimmed and hand-packed, Grizzlers offers an impeccable smoking experience legacy consumers can be proud of.

Our commitment to craft, focus on the flower, accessible pricing, signature BC vibes, and of course our legacy market clout, set Grizzlers apart from the rest. We’re excited to offer your customers something they’ve been waiting for - a legacy market product at a legacy market price.

Shop by category

Cannabis flower, pre-rolls, & pot seeds

Additional information

Visit website
Stay In Touch

Receive updates on new products, special offers, and industry news.

By providing us with your email address, you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Leafly mobile app
Get high for less.
Download the Leafly app.
Download Leafly: Marijuana Reviews on the App Store
Download Leafly Marijuana Reviews on Google Play

The material provided on Leafly is intended for educational and informational purposes only. Leafly is not engaged in rendering medical service or advice and the information provided is not a substitute for a professional medical opinion. If you have a medical problem, please contact a qualified health professional.

© 2024 Leafly, LLC
Leafly and the Leafly logo are registered trademarks of Leafly, LLC. All Rights Reserved.