Grizzlers is Canada’s OG legacy pre-roll brand. Rooted in traditional market values and knowledge, our team is thrilled to bring this brand out of hibernation and into Canada’s rec market in its true form.



Grizzlers is all about accessible craft-grown products. We work with cultivators across Canada to curate the best flower we can find. Always hang dried, hand-trimmed and hand-packed, Grizzlers offers an impeccable smoking experience legacy consumers can be proud of.



Our commitment to craft, focus on the flower, accessible pricing, signature BC vibes, and of course our legacy market clout, set Grizzlers apart from the rest. We’re excited to offer your customers something they’ve been waiting for - a legacy market product at a legacy market price.

