Grobo Premium is the first fully automated hydroponic grow box. Plant your seed, select the recipe for your seed on our app and then Grobo will automatically control all aspects of the growing environment, ensuring that your plant gets the light and nutrients required for it to thrive. Grobo's app will let you follow along throughout the entire process as your plant goes from seed to a beautiful cannabis plant.
Grobo empowers people to take control of their health by using technology to make it easier to grow their own safe, fresh, and high-quality cannabis indoors. Grobo's flagship products, the Grobo Premium and Grobo Solid, are the first fully automated hydroponic grow boxes on the market.