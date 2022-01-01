Introducing the #DailyDabber! This sturdy concentrate rig stands 5″ tall & has a fixed 6 hole disc diffuser to ensure a smooth, flavor packed hit every single time. With a Mini Glass Dome, Nail and Quartz Banger included it's easy to recognize this piece as the perfect companion to your #DailyDriver.



Grow's Personal Dab Rig also features a 44x4MM Side Car, a10MM Male and a 3.75" diameter Base.



#GrowWithUs Every product you purchase from us plants a tree!