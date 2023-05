Benefits to raising the roof include:



1. Significant Yield Increase – More usable growing height allows you to cultivate larger plants. Larger plants produce larger quantities of fruits and flowers.



2. Getting the party started.



3. Stable, Ideal Temperature Around Plants – Heat rises. With the additional height this kit provides, your heat will stay up by the lights where you want it, and more importantly, away from your precious plants. What does this mean for you? It means that your plants will produce more densely and fully with tighter fruit and pod bundling, and elicit a greater flavor and nose. This all equates to BETTER QUALITY YIELDS!



4. Stand-Up Maintenance – SAVE YOUR BACK! Place your plants on a table. With the significant increase in height, you can now still have ample growing space. Ease your personal wear and tear without compromising your results.



If you have the height, why not use it?!



After all, size DOES matter.



Thanks to Gorilla Grow Tent, you won’t just be growing an indoor garden, you’ll be creating an indoor forest!!

Show more