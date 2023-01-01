Top Features

LOWER RUNNING COSTS & HIGHER-QUALITY YIELDS: SPIDER FARMER LED Grow Lights utilize the latest in high-yielding LEDs technology today-Samsung LM301 diodes, high Energy Efficiency with 2.5 umol/J, create the better canopy light penetration. SF1000 only consumes 100w, running 50% less power than the other 1500 QB lights(SMD LEDs) or Blurple lamps or HPS, and still was 50% more harvest. The veg footprint is 2.5 x 2.5 ft, Flowering footprint is 2 x 2 ft.

CUSTOMIZED DIMMING DESIGN: Upgraded SF series growing lights have a dimming knob and light switch. A single light can be adjusted the light intensity at liberty. Multi-light Connection with unified dimming especially beneficial for large areas of indoor growing and commercial planting.

IDEAL FOR ALL GROWTH STAGES: Excellent full-spectrum- white, blue, red, and IR (3000K, 5000K, 660nm, and IR 760nm). 3000K diodes providing more reddish light and 5000K providing more blueish. The 660nm red and IR light is especially useful during bloom, where it speeds up flowering time and boosts yields. Turn your seeds into your own supply. And the light looks fairly natural, so it's good for accurately monitoring plant health.

WELL MADE & SOLID CONSTRUCTION: No Fan Noise Free. High Safety performance MEAN WELL Driver, Fair Waterproofing. Update aluminum board is thick and sturdy, doesn't put out a tremendous amount of heat, high-quality protective covers for cables; User-Friendly Packaging. Quality components mean the light lasts longer, but they also save you money.

VALUE FOR THE MONEY: SPIDER FARMER LED Plant Lights are often copied but will never have our quality or commitment, we provide 5 years of after-service of local maintenance center(US/CA/UK/DE/AU). Make sure you purchase authentic Spider Farmer grow lights, really can give you need from high-quality grow lights – at a price that is affordable. For any questions, feel free to e-mail us and we will help you resolve them. Quality backed by our ironclad!!!



