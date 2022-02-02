SuperRoom 2′ x 4′ Smart Grow Tent Package

SuperCloset’s all-in-one, turn-key, Smart Grow Tent package makes indoor gardening simple and fun!

At 4′ wide, 2′ deep and an amazing 7′ 11″ tall, this Smart Grow Tent package gives you a whopping 72 cubic feet of growing space

Optional 2′ extension kit allows more grow space than ever

Holds up to 16 plants with the Superponics 16, or 6 large 5-gallon pots with the soil option

Premium activated carbon air filtration eliminates odors, allowing for discrete growing

Sturdy, all steel interlocking construction and 1680D thick fabric provides years of successful growing

Show more