SuperRoom 5′x5′ Smart Grow Room SuperCloset’s all-in-one, turn-key, Smart Grow Room tent package makes indoor gardening simple and fun! At 5′ wide, 5′ deep and an amazing height of 7′ 11′, this Smart Grow Tent Kit gives you a whopping 225 cubic feet of growing space Optional 2′ extension kit allows more grow space than ever With a variety of hydroponic options, you can grow anywhere from 6 large plants in our Bubble Flow Buckets, or a 20 plant sea-of-green garden in our 20-site SuperFlow system Prefer Soil? This SuperRoom accommodates up to 9 five-gallon soil pots Premium activated carbon air filtration allows for discrete growing Sturdy, all steel interlocking construction and 1680D thick fabric provides years of successful growing
