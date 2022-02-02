SuperRoom 5′x5′ Smart Grow Room

SuperCloset’s all-in-one, turn-key, Smart Grow Room tent package makes indoor gardening simple and fun!

At 5′ wide, 5′ deep and an amazing height of 7′ 11′, this Smart Grow Tent Kit gives you a whopping 225 cubic feet of growing space

Optional 2′ extension kit allows more grow space than ever

With a variety of hydroponic options, you can grow anywhere from 6 large plants in our Bubble Flow Buckets, or a 20 plant sea-of-green garden in our 20-site SuperFlow system

Prefer Soil? This SuperRoom accommodates up to 9 five-gallon soil pots

Premium activated carbon air filtration allows for discrete growing

Sturdy, all steel interlocking construction and 1680D thick fabric provides years of successful growing



