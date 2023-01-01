We use actual 730 nm LEDs, not some mix that is hoped to provide the correct response.

Use these low wattage grow lamp just 5 - 15 minutes a day Indoors. In the Greenhouse and/or Outdoors 30 minutes to 1 hour before and after sunset. It's like having a "26 hour day".

Indoors finish 7 - 14 days sooner when using a 12/12 regime. 3 to 4 weeks earlier outdoors.



Far RED LED Light:

Triggers the Phytochrome Pfr/Pr state to change or switch, Pfr is the Waking or Active State and Pr the Sleeping or Resting State. Far RED light causes a switch from Pfr to Pr rapidly. Your plants go to "Sleep" in moments, rather than in the normal two hours in nature, outdoors or indoors. This rapid state switch will provide for more rapid, accelerated, Flower development.



Indoors:

Use the Flower-Initiator during the entire Flower/Fruit Phase. Use with a separate timer, set to come at "lights out" and allow it to run for at least a total of 5 minutes. Start your flowers at 13/11 hours to get even bigger yields andhigher quality. Reduce the day lit hours to 11/13 again during the final flower/fruit development for a better "the end of long Indian Summer" type fully mature finish.



Outdoors:

Get your Short Day crop in earlier! Use the an online service to determine the Sunset and Sunrise for your location, ideally, a few days before your night reaches 10 hours in length, begin using the Flower Initiator. Set your timer to turn the light on about 5 minutes prior to the indicated Sunset, set it to shut the light off about 5 minutes after total dark, perhaps a total period of 30-45 minutes, as your sense of lighting suggests, and over time as your experience dictates for your location. You might want to adjust the timer to decrease the night's length to the optimum for flower development, for your specie, then lengthening the night further to fully finish flowers, if needed. This has been tested and proven accurate to push forward outdoor flowering forward at least one month. Next summer a test will be done to determine if this is appicable two months in advace. As the days shorten, readjust your timer settings to comply with your local Sunset, or keep it fixed at the current length if you like the productivity.



Greenhouse:

Use the same suggestions as for outdoors during summer to fall to get your Short Day crop in a month or more earlier. Use your greenhouse to generate multiple crops during the year, with the addition of supplemental lighting and the Flower Initiator, your lit periods can be extended 2 hours longer than is normally required for your plant specie and latitude. Plants that exhibit sex, will began to show their sex sooner. With this approach your plants will initially receive 2 hours more light with higher final yields. As the days shorten, re-adjust your timer settings to comply with your local Sunset, or keep it fixed at the current length if you like the productivity.



In All Environments: Indoors, in the Greenhouse and Outdoors enabling flowering and fruit to form under longer light periods can result in higher yields, with increased carbohydrate production resulting improvements in yield and quality. A added benefit will be avoidance of many of the pests and required treatments, associated with negative conditions produced during wet weather. In all scenarios the dark period must be a minimum of 10 hours in length for the Flower Initiator to bring the flowers on.



The Flower-Initiator is a tested and proven device.



Features:

IP65 Water Resistant Flood Lamp

Beam width,160 degrees

2 Year Warranty.

17-19 Watts.

120/240 VAC, self adjusting, just match your plug, outlet or adapter to your supplied voltage.



Specifications:

Wavelength: Far RED 730nm Super LEDs

20 Watts or .15 Amps @ 120VAC.

16' X 16' at 7.5' above the canopy.

Product Dimensions:

Width 5.4", 135mm

Height 4", 100mm

Length 7.3", 185mm

Weight 2.8lbs.

Show more