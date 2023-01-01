Named after the Greek goddess of Universal Remedy, Panakeia Pure CBG will help soothe your mind and body without THC's less desirable psychotropic effects. With its genetic makeup equating to virtually zero terpenes, this one-of-a-kind cultivar has an earthy balance of light tea and subtle mint. This unique trait makes Panakeia the perfect strain to enjoy alone or alongside your favourite high THC cultivars.
Hailing from a unique development program at the Polytechnic University of Valencia in Spain, this strain showcases the incredible power and versatility of CBG and is currently the only strain of its kind in Canada.
