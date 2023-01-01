Indica | +37% | +3% Terps Mango Sapphire x Bubblegum Funk Hash Nutty and spicy with muted earthy notes
These solventless pre-rolls are comprised of Mango Sapphire flower and ice-washed BGF Hash. True to its name, this powerful indica starts off with a slow creeping body buzz, followed by giggles, munchies, and an elevated state of mind.
About this strain
