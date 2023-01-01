Habitat knows from experience that in order for our cannabis to have maximum flavour and smoothness, it must not only be hang dried, it must be trimmed with care, and patiently cured. Using time-proven natural techniques, we bring terpenes and cannabinoids to their peak potency. This final step in preparing our finest organic cannabis is a critical part of our commitment to quality.



The Cake and Caviar selection was crafted by exploring the limits of what's possible. Grown with some of the most innovative techniques available, our organic cannabis products are a tribute to the connoisseur while being kind to the world around us.

