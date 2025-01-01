About this product
Introducing Handy Dandies’ "Hashmellow" Bubble Hash—a delightful fusion of stunning flavour and exceptional potency. Crafted from full-spectrum flower, using solventless ice water extraction, this product delivers exceptional purity and quality, preserving a unique terpene profile for an elevated experience. With high THC levels and an impressive terpene profile, "Hashmellow" delivers a powerful punch that tantalizes the senses. Enjoy the perfect blend of taste and strength, making it an ideal choice for those seeking a potent, flavourful addition to their cannabis collection. Elevate your sessions with the exquisite quality of Hashmellow!
AVAILABLE IN ONTARIO
PRODUCT TYPE: Bubble Hash
PLANT TYPE: Hybrid
STRAIN: Candy Cake
FLAVOUR PROFILE: Sweet, Creamy Vanilla, Candy
TERPENE PROFILE: Limonene, Caryophyllene, Linalool
THC: 71-78%/mg | CBD: 0-5%/mg | TERPS: 5.8-6.9%
PACK SIZE: 1g unit/pk
GTIN 12: 628678533646
ON SKU: 312270_1g_
At Handy Dandies, we are committed to delivering superior cannabis products you can trust. Thanks to our regimented growing standards, our carefully crafted offerings are always non-irradiated, pesticide-free, indoor hydroponically-grown, hand-trimmed, and hand-packaged. Grown from seed to harvest, our passionate grow team ensures that every product is lovingly engineered, using sustainable and meticulous processes to preserve the plant’s natural integrity.
Expertly crafted, indoor hydroponically-grown premium cannabis, pesticide-free, irradiation-free, proudly grown and processed in Sudbury, Ontario.
About this brand
Handy Dandies
At Handy Dandies, we’re all about good vibes, great cannabis, and keeping it simple. Our cannabis is grown with love, never irradiated, hang-dried, and completely pesticide-free—because the best things in life should be as natural as they come.
From seed to stash, our passionate grow team pours care into every step, using sustainable methods to preserve the plant’s purest essence. Indoor hydroponic growing, hand-trimmed buds, expertly rolled pre-rolls—everything is done with precision and a whole lot of heart.
But we’re more than just top-tier cannabis. Handy Dandies is about community, connection, and sharing moments that matter. Whether you’re kicking back solo or lighting up with friends, we’ve got you covered.
So, let us lend you a hand—roll with Handy Dandies. Proudly grown in Northern Ontario. Always ready to roll when you are.
