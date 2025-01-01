About this product
Say hello to The Handy Harvest – your go-to grab for high-quality flower that keeps things interesting. This rotating strain lineup means every bag comes with a fresh surprise, hand-picked from our lineup of premium genetics. Whether you’re rolling up for a solo sesh or sharing the love, there’s always something new to discover. Grown indoors using clean, hydroponic methods in Northern Ontario, each batch of The Handy Harvest is pesticide-free and never irradiated. We hand-trim every bud with care to preserve the terpenes and keep that fresh-from-the-grow quality locked in. Craft cannabis without the fluff — just dense, aromatic nugs, always fresh, always dank, and ready when you are.
AVAILABLE IN ONTARIO
PRODUCT TYPE: Whole Flower
PLANT TYPE: Hybrid
STRAIN: Bananaconda (Snake Cake X Dual OG)
FLAVOUR PROFILE: Banana, Berry, Black Pepper
TERPENE PROFILE: Limonene, Farnesene, Caryophyllene
THC: 21-26%/mg | CBD: 0-5%/mg | TERPS: 2.1-3.5%
PACK SIZE: 28g | 14g | 3.5g unit/pk
ON SKU: 105702_28g | 106673_14g | 113040_3.5g_
At Handy Dandies, we are committed to delivering superior cannabis products you can trust. Thanks to our regimented growing standards, our carefully crafted offerings are always non-irradiated, pesticide-free, indoor hydroponically-grown, hand-trimmed, and hand-packaged. Grown from seed to harvest, our passionate grow team ensures that every product is lovingly engineered, using sustainable and meticulous processes to preserve the plant’s natural integrity.
Expertly crafted, indoor hydroponically-grown premium cannabis, pesticide-free, irradiation-free, proudly grown and processed in Sudbury, Ontario.
We couldn't find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
About this brand
Handy Dandies
At Handy Dandies, we’re all about good vibes, great cannabis, and keeping it simple. Our cannabis is grown with love, never irradiated, hang-dried, and completely pesticide-free—because the best things in life should be as natural as they come.
From seed to stash, our passionate grow team pours care into every step, using sustainable methods to preserve the plant’s purest essence. Indoor hydroponic growing, hand-trimmed buds, expertly rolled pre-rolls—everything is done with precision and a whole lot of heart.
But we’re more than just top-tier cannabis. Handy Dandies is about community, connection, and sharing moments that matter. Whether you’re kicking back solo or lighting up with friends, we’ve got you covered.
So, let us lend you a hand—roll with Handy Dandies. Proudly grown in Northern Ontario. Always ready to roll when you are.
