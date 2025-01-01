Say hello to The Handy Harvest – your go-to grab for high-quality flower that keeps things interesting. This rotating strain lineup means every bag comes with a fresh surprise, hand-picked from our lineup of premium genetics. Whether you’re rolling up for a solo sesh or sharing the love, there’s always something new to discover. Grown indoors using clean, hydroponic methods in Northern Ontario, each batch of The Handy Harvest is pesticide-free and never irradiated. We hand-trim every bud with care to preserve the terpenes and keep that fresh-from-the-grow quality locked in. Craft cannabis without the fluff — just dense, aromatic nugs, always fresh, always dank, and ready when you are.



AVAILABLE IN ONTARIO



PRODUCT TYPE: Whole Flower

PLANT TYPE: Hybrid

STRAIN: Bananaconda (Snake Cake X Dual OG)

FLAVOUR PROFILE: Banana, Berry, Black Pepper

TERPENE PROFILE: Limonene, Farnesene, Caryophyllene

THC: 21-26%/mg | CBD: 0-5%/mg | TERPS: 2.1-3.5%

PACK SIZE: 28g | 14g | 3.5g unit/pk

ON SKU: 105702_28g | 106673_14g | 113040_3.5g_



At Handy Dandies, we are committed to delivering superior cannabis products you can trust. Thanks to our regimented growing standards, our carefully crafted offerings are always non-irradiated, pesticide-free, indoor hydroponically-grown, hand-trimmed, and hand-packaged. Grown from seed to harvest, our passionate grow team ensures that every product is lovingly engineered, using sustainable and meticulous processes to preserve the plant’s natural integrity.



Expertly crafted, indoor hydroponically-grown premium cannabis, pesticide-free, irradiation-free, proudly grown and processed in Sudbury, Ontario.