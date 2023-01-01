Blue Breath is a slightly indica dominant hybrid strain (60% indica/40% sativa) created through a delicious cross of the classic Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies X Blueberry strains. Blue Breath has a super sweet flavour of fruity blueberry and citrus, with a lightly sour exhale. The aroma is of earthy berries and herbs, accented by lightly sour citrus and fresh oranges.
Each 7g pouch contains an Integra Boost humidity control pack.
About this strain
HARTS was founded with one goal – to supply affordable and consistent pre-rolls filled with nothing but full-flavoured flower. Too often, our team of cannabis-loving founders were let down by the varying quality and random strains of pre-rolls that were available in the wider marketplace. They made it their mission to raise the bar, and launched a brand to create convenient, quality pre-rolls.
HARTS knows that true connoisseurs value the moments that exceptional quality can create. Behind every product is a quiet determination to find the right strains, technology and components to offer pre-rolls of the highest quality; providing flavour and function without compromise.