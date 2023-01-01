Blue Breath is a slightly indica dominant hybrid strain (60% indica/40% sativa) created through a delicious cross of the classic Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies X Blueberry strains. Blue Breath has a super sweet flavour of fruity blueberry and citrus, with a lightly sour exhale. The aroma is of earthy berries and herbs, accented by lightly sour citrus and fresh oranges.
10 x 0.35g pre-rolls for a total pack size of 3.5g.
About this strain
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
HARTS was founded with one goal – to supply affordable and consistent pre-rolls filled with nothing but full-flavoured flower. Too often, our team of cannabis-loving founders were let down by the varying quality and random strains of pre-rolls that were available in the wider marketplace. They made it their mission to raise the bar, and launched a brand to create convenient, quality pre-rolls.
HARTS knows that true connoisseurs value the moments that exceptional quality can create. Behind every product is a quiet determination to find the right strains, technology and components to offer pre-rolls of the highest quality; providing flavour and function without compromise.