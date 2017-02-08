Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Haven St. Premium Cannabis

Haven St. Premium Cannabis

Haven St. No. 302 Warlock

Product rating:
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 15%CBD
Buy Here

About this product

Haven St. No. 302 Warlock has been bred specifically to create a balance of THC and CBD. This flower boasts a mixture of earthy, spicy, and citrus aromas, and is coated in a sticky layer of trichomes.

THC: 10% | CBD: 10%
Aroma: Citrus, Earthy, Spice
Strain: Warlock
Plant Type: Hybrid
Dominant Terpenes: d-Limonene, beta-Caryophyllene, beta-Myrcene, Guaiol, alpha-Humulene

Available in 1g and 3.5g

Warlock effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Reported by real people like you
62 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
62% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
48% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
27% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Paranoid
9% of people say it helps with paranoid
Stress
50% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
45% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
37% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!