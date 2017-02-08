Haven St. Premium Cannabis
About this product
Haven St. No. 302 Warlock has been bred specifically to create a balance of THC and CBD. This flower boasts a mixture of earthy, spicy, and citrus aromas, and is coated in a sticky layer of trichomes.
THC: 10% | CBD: 10%
Aroma: Citrus, Earthy, Spice
Strain: Warlock
Plant Type: Hybrid
Dominant Terpenes: d-Limonene, beta-Caryophyllene, beta-Myrcene, Guaiol, alpha-Humulene
Available in 1g and 3.5g
Warlock effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
62 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
62% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
48% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
27% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Paranoid
9% of people say it helps with paranoid
Stress
50% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
45% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
37% of people say it helps with anxiety
