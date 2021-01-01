Loading…
Logo for the brand Haven St. Premium Cannabis

Haven St. Premium Cannabis

No. 414 Dream Machine

About this product

THC: 13-18% | CBD: 0-0.1%
Aroma: Spice, Herbal
Dominant Terpenes: beta-Caryophyllene, alpha-Bisabolol, Guaiol

Haven St. 414 Dream Machine may present a spicy herbal and earthy aroma with flowery tones. This strain has been described as typically having calming and relaxing effects.

Available in 1g and 3.5g
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!