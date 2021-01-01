Haven St. Premium Cannabis
No. 414 Dream Machine
About this product
THC: 13-18% | CBD: 0-0.1%
Aroma: Spice, Herbal
Dominant Terpenes: beta-Caryophyllene, alpha-Bisabolol, Guaiol
Haven St. 414 Dream Machine may present a spicy herbal and earthy aroma with flowery tones. This strain has been described as typically having calming and relaxing effects.
Available in 1g and 3.5g
