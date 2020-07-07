Haven St. Premium Cannabis
About this product
Haven St. No. 419 Couch Surf greets you with earthy and woody aromas, and sweet floral undertones. The bright green flower is known to develop large resin filled buds covered in orange hairs.
THC: 14-18% | CBD: 0-0.1%
Aroma: Earthy, Woody, Floral
Dominant Terpenes: beta-Myrcene, beta-Caryophyllene, d-Limonene, Linalool, alpha-Humulene
Available in 1g and 3.5g
Afghani effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
457 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
61% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
52% of people report feeling sleepy
Euphoric
41% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
29% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people say it helps with dizzy
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
32% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
32% of people say it helps with insomnia
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!