Midnight Jam is a potent Indica strain that descends from Afghani Landrace. Its savory aroma resembles a classic sweet, musky, and earthy flavour, with citrus notes and spicy accents of clove, pepper, and sage. The resinous buds are forest green and light green, with yellow and vibrant orange pistils.
THC: 20-25% | CBD: 0-0.1%
Aroma: Earthy, Sweet, Spicy
Strain: 8 Ball Kush
Plant Type: Indica
Dominant Terpenes: beta-Caryophyllene, beta-Myrcene, d-Limonene, and alpha-Humulene
Available in 3.5g.
8 Ball Kush effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
43 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
76% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
55% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
46% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
18% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people say it helps with anxious
Pain
39% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
30% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
27% of people say it helps with stress
