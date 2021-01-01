Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Haven St. Premium Cannabis

Haven St. Premium Cannabis

Haven St. No. 510 Blue Comet

Buy Here

About this product

Haven St. No. 510 Blue Comet greets you with sharp citrus aromas, complimented by sweet earthy and pine undertones. Dense dark green buds are busting with earthy orange hairs.

THC: 18-24% | CBD: 0-0.1%
Aroma: Citrus, Sweet, Earthy
Strain: Lemon Zkittle
Plant Type: Hybrid (Sativa dominant)
Dominant Terpenes: beta-Caryophyllene, alpha-Pinene, alpha-Humulene, d-Limonene, Linalool

Available in 3.5g.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!