About this product
Haven St. No. 510 Blue Comet greets you with sharp citrus aromas, complimented by sweet earthy and pine undertones. Dense dark green buds are busting with earthy orange hairs.
THC: 18-24% | CBD: 0-0.1%
Aroma: Citrus, Sweet, Earthy
Strain: Lemon Zkittle
Plant Type: Hybrid (Sativa dominant)
Dominant Terpenes: beta-Caryophyllene, alpha-Pinene, alpha-Humulene, d-Limonene, Linalool
Available in 3.5g.
