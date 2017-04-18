Haven St. Premium Cannabis
About this product
Haven St. No. 515 Noisy Neighbour is a rare sativa dominant hybrid that is not to be underrated. Pungent lemon, diesel, and pine aromas emerge through light green buds that are covered in orange pistils and sugary trichomes.
THC: 19-25% | CBD: 0-0.1%
Aroma: Citrus, Pine, Diesel
Strain: Ultra Sour
Plant Type: Sativa Hybrid
Dominant Terpenes: Terpinolene, d-Limonene, beta-Caryophyllene, beta-Myrcene, beta-Pinene
Available in 3.5g.
Ultra Sour effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
46 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
45% of people report feeling uplifted
Creative
39% of people report feeling creative
Dry eyes
15% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Anxious
10% of people say it helps with anxious
Dizzy
10% of people say it helps with dizzy
Stress
23% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
19% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
10% of people say it helps with pain
