Haven St. Premium Cannabis
About this product
You’ll like the sound of this. A sophisticated sativa dominant hybrid that combines fragrant lemon, deep diesel and herbal undertones. With an aroma reminiscent of its namesake S.A.G.E. n Sour*, this superstar features frosted buds layered in trichomes. BOOM.
*Sativa Afghani Genetic Equilibrium (S.A.G.E) and Sour Diesel
THC: 20-25% | CBD: 0-0.1%
Aroma: Citrus, Sour, Herbal
Strain: S.A.G.E n Sour
Plant Type: Sativa Hyrbid
Dominant Terpenes: Terpinolene, beta-Caryophyllene, d-Limonene, beta-Myrcene, Ocimene
Available in 3.5g
Sage and Sour effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
170 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Uplifted
62% of people report feeling uplifted
Euphoric
60% of people report feeling euphoric
Energetic
47% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
27% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Paranoid
7% of people say it helps with paranoid
Stress
44% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
35% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
28% of people say it helps with depression
