When planets collide. When Garlic Cookies meets OZ Kush. A legend like no other is born. Potent, pungent, sharp. With light green buds coated in glistening trichomes. It’s out of this world.
THC: 21-27% | CBD: 0-0.1%
Aroma: Earthy, Pungeant, Gassy
Dominant Terpenes: beta-Myrcene, d-Limonene, beta-Caryophyllene
Available in 3.5g
Cookies Kush effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
206 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
73% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
47% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
29% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
20% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people say it helps with dizzy
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
21% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!