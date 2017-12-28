Haven St. Premium Cannabis
About this product
Absorb your surroundings with heightened senses. Invigorating flavours combine sour, sweet, pine, citrus, and earthy. Made with high quality extract and 6% natural terpenes. Housed in glass with ceramic components for a premium vape experience. Give rise to this epic strain.
Each 0.5 g cartridge contains 800 mg/g of THC. Does not contain fillers or cutting agents.
Profile: Durban Poison
Flavours: Sour, sweet, pine, citrus, earthy
Dominant Terpenes: Terpinolene, Humulene, beta-Caryophyllene, Linalool, beta-Myrcene
Ingredients: Cannabis extract, nautral terpenes. No fillers.
Compatible with inhale and push button activated devices. Pairs best with devices that have a preheat function to help our thick, additive-free oil flow through the coil.
Visit www.havenst.ca for additional information.
Durban Poison effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
2,450 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Energetic
53% of people report feeling energetic
Uplifted
53% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
48% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
20% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Anxious
5% of people say it helps with anxious
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
21% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!