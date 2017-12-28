About this product

Absorb your surroundings with heightened senses. Invigorating flavours combine sour, sweet, pine, citrus, and earthy. Made with high quality extract and 6% natural terpenes. Housed in glass with ceramic components for a premium vape experience. Give rise to this epic strain.



Each 0.5 g cartridge contains 800 mg/g of THC. Does not contain fillers or cutting agents.



Profile: Durban Poison

Flavours: Sour, sweet, pine, citrus, earthy

Dominant Terpenes: Terpinolene, Humulene, beta-Caryophyllene, Linalool, beta-Myrcene

Ingredients: Cannabis extract, nautral terpenes. No fillers.



Compatible with inhale and push button activated devices. Pairs best with devices that have a preheat function to help our thick, additive-free oil flow through the coil.



Visit www.havenst.ca for additional information.