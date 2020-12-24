Loading…
Haven St. Premium Cannabis

Haven St. Secret Address Flower

HybridTHC 20%CBD
About this product

Some secrets are best shared. This is a coming together of three legendary strands, OG Kush, Blueberry and Gorilla Glue #4. The result? Fruit compact buds. With beautiful notes of pine and cedarwood. All rounded out with a touch of blueberry sweetness. Mmmmm!

THC: 22-26% | CBD: 0-0.1%
Aroma: Berry, Pine, Woody
Strain: Glueberry OG
Plant Type: Hybrid
Dominant Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Pinene, Myrcene, Cederene, and Humulene

Available in 3.5g

Glueberry effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Reported by real people like you
11 people told us about effects:
Focused
18% of people report feeling focused
Uplifted
9% of people report feeling uplifted
Talkative
9% of people report feeling talkative
Depression
18% of people say it helps with depression
Fatigue
9% of people say it helps with fatigue
Headaches
9% of people say it helps with headaches
