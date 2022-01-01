Burn some, plant some! Hazo is a rolling paper company with a cause. For each pack of unbleached hemp rolling papers purchased, Hazo plants a tree in Madagascar.



Burn some, plant some! Hazo is a rolling paper company with a cause. For each pack of unbleached hemp rolling papers purchased, Hazo plants a tree in Madagascar. Roll up your buds with Hazo and enjoy the euphoria of cannabis with the self-satisfaction of making the world just a bit greener.