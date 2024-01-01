We're on a mission to help put an end to the opioid and suicide epidemic plaguing our Nation’s Heroes. We believe that exploring the benefits of medical cannabis is the most effective way to combat these issues and bring proper aid to those who gave so much to our great nation.



HVGC strains are cherry picked by Special Operations Veterans specifically to improve symptoms of PTSD. In order to meet our strict quality standards, we use only the highest quality cannbis oil and CCell cartridges for a safe, solvent and pesticide free experience. Only the best to accomplish the mission at hand.



100% of our profits fund Veterans Medical Cannabis Research

