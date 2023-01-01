A rich and hydrating butter for hands and feet. Formulated for hardworking hands, this hand and heel cream will simultaneously rehydrate and protect the skin while addressing aches, mild soreness and inflammation. Lightly scented with eucalyptus lends to a light and soothing aroma therapy experience. Use daily or to relieve tired hands and feet after an active day.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Hemp Hill Farms is a collaboration of farmers, parents, scientists, and entrepreneurs who believe in the power of clean hemp. Our goal is to provide all-natural, organically-grown hemp for whole-body wellness and relaxation. Our hemp and CBD experience began out of a search for safe alternatives to pharmaceuticals to address localized pain and anxiety management.