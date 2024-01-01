This 100% THC tincture is a plant based non addictive sleep aid. It contains 750mg full spectrum CBD and 750mg CBN USA grown and manufactured. The taste is of a mixed berry flavors. This tincture is intended to relax you and melt you into a refreshing night's sleep with a a morning haze.
Parton's Naturals (formerly known as Hemp Hill) is a collaboration of parents, normal everyday families and entrepreneurs who believe in the power of clean hemp. Our goal is to provide all-natural, organically-grown hemp for whole-body wellness and relaxation. Our hemp and CBD experience began out of a search for safe alternatives to pharmaceuticals to address localized pain and anxiety management.