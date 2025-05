3 pack of prerolled joints in a portable case for convenient storage and transportation, designed specifically for hemp flower. Rolled in a RAW cone. Each joint is a minimum of 0.5g (up to 0.7g, depending on strain)



Current available strains:



Abacus Diesel



Sativa



CBD: 13.10%



Total Cannabinoids: 17.30%



CBG: 1.80%



Terpenes: 3.60%



Wedding Cake



Sativa



CBD: 18.26%



Total Cannabinoids: 24.47%



CBG: 2.61%



Terpenes: 3.04%



Blueberry Pie



Hybrid



CBD: 22.64%



Total Cannabinoids: 27.00%



Terpenes: 1.58%



Spec7



Hybrid



CBD: 15.15%



Total Cannabinoids: 18.88%



Terpenes: 2.03%



CBC: 0.78%



Cherry Cheesecake



Hybrid



CBD: 11.42%



Total Cannabinoids: 14.47%



Terpenes: 0.93%



CBC: 0.97%



Stardust CBG



Hybrid



CBG: 14.73%



Total Cannabinoids: 15.14%



Terpenes: 0.20%



CBC: 0.24%

read more