New larger size - same potency, for easier dosing for those that like to take half a gummy!



20 count bottle (400mg Delta-8 total) of Delta-8 Gummies. Although atomically similar, Delta 8 THC is a completely different cannabinoid found naturally in hemp in small amounts. It has often been described as a clear-headed, energizing effect, with less of a “stoned” feeling.



-20mg of Delta-8 per gummy



-Gluten-free, allergen-free, vegan, and kosher.



-Shaped like cubes for comfortable consumption.



-Orange, Watermelon, Strawberry gummies



-Products are made using U.S. Hemp Authority-certified non-GMO industrial hemp grown in the USA using natural farming practices.



-Full panel tested for upmost safety and compliance, including testing for Pesticides, Mycotoxins, Microbials, Heavy Metals, and Foreign Matter.



-All natural ingredients, no corn syrup, no dyes.



-Contains Vitamin C to help promote health and wellness



-Extremely potent. Delta-8 THC is mildly psychoactive, Do NOT drive or operate machinery while using this product.



Ingredients

Main Ingredients: Delta-8 (Δ8) from Hemp Extract (Aerial Parts)



Other Ingredients: Organic Prebiotic Tapioca Fiber, Organic Cane Sugar, Pectin, Citric Acid, Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C), Hemp Extract, Organic Fruit Extracts, Organic Colors, Organic Sunflower Oil, Tapioca Syrup



Use responsibly. Do not use if pregnant, nursing, or if you have any diagnosed or undiagnosed health conditions. Must be 21 years or older to purchase or use. Do NOT take more than the recommended amount.

