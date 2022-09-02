About this product
Available in multiple strains, Each blunt contains 1+ grams of high cannabinoid hemp flower, rolled in a natural wrap.
Does not contain tobacco or nicotine.
Abacus Diesel
BaOx
Blackberry Haze
Blue Genius
Box wine
Bruce Banner
Bubblegum
Bubba Kush (indoor)
Bubba Kush
Bubba Kush (light dep)
Candy Jack
Candyland
CBG Bliss (Indoor)
Chemdawg
Cherry
Cherry Abacus
Cherry Cheesecake
Clue
20 pack - 1g Clue Blunts
Cookie Dough
Critical Mass
Diesel Fruit
Frosted Kush
Frosted Lime
Fruit Loops
Gorilla Cake
Grape Candy (Indoor)
Grape Diesel
Guava Berry
Hawaiian Haze (Indoor)
Hawaiian Trainwreck
Honolulu Haze
The Hempress
The Jack
Juicy Fruit
Kush Hemp E1
Lemon Abacus
Mango Abacus
Moonwalker
Miss White CBG
NY CBDiesel
[Limited] Orange Cookies x Candyland
Orange Kush
20 - 1g Orange Kush Blunts
Purple Haze
Rainbow Haze
Rise Up
Runtz
Sour Jack
Sour Lifter
Sour Tsunami
Sour Special Sauce
Sour Suver Haze
Space Glue
Spec7
Spec7 (Light Dep)
SpecDiesel
Special Sauce
Stardust CBG
Super Sour Space Candy
Suver Haze (Indoor)
Sweet Diesel
Trophy Wife
Tropical Punch
Wedding Cake
White CBG (Light Dep)
White Whale Kush
WiFi CBG
The Winner (Indoor)
Lifter
Hempress 2 (Oregon Cherry x Abacus)
Does not contain tobacco or nicotine.
Abacus Diesel
BaOx
Blackberry Haze
Blue Genius
Box wine
Bruce Banner
Bubblegum
Bubba Kush (indoor)
Bubba Kush
Bubba Kush (light dep)
Candy Jack
Candyland
CBG Bliss (Indoor)
Chemdawg
Cherry
Cherry Abacus
Cherry Cheesecake
Clue
20 pack - 1g Clue Blunts
Cookie Dough
Critical Mass
Diesel Fruit
Frosted Kush
Frosted Lime
Fruit Loops
Gorilla Cake
Grape Candy (Indoor)
Grape Diesel
Guava Berry
Hawaiian Haze (Indoor)
Hawaiian Trainwreck
Honolulu Haze
The Hempress
The Jack
Juicy Fruit
Kush Hemp E1
Lemon Abacus
Mango Abacus
Moonwalker
Miss White CBG
NY CBDiesel
[Limited] Orange Cookies x Candyland
Orange Kush
20 - 1g Orange Kush Blunts
Purple Haze
Rainbow Haze
Rise Up
Runtz
Sour Jack
Sour Lifter
Sour Tsunami
Sour Special Sauce
Sour Suver Haze
Space Glue
Spec7
Spec7 (Light Dep)
SpecDiesel
Special Sauce
Stardust CBG
Super Sour Space Candy
Suver Haze (Indoor)
Sweet Diesel
Trophy Wife
Tropical Punch
Wedding Cake
White CBG (Light Dep)
White Whale Kush
WiFi CBG
The Winner (Indoor)
Lifter
Hempress 2 (Oregon Cherry x Abacus)
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
view similar products
Currently unavailableWe couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
About this product
Available in multiple strains, Each blunt contains 1+ grams of high cannabinoid hemp flower, rolled in a natural wrap.
Does not contain tobacco or nicotine.
Abacus Diesel
BaOx
Blackberry Haze
Blue Genius
Box wine
Bruce Banner
Bubblegum
Bubba Kush (indoor)
Bubba Kush
Bubba Kush (light dep)
Candy Jack
Candyland
CBG Bliss (Indoor)
Chemdawg
Cherry
Cherry Abacus
Cherry Cheesecake
Clue
20 pack - 1g Clue Blunts
Cookie Dough
Critical Mass
Diesel Fruit
Frosted Kush
Frosted Lime
Fruit Loops
Gorilla Cake
Grape Candy (Indoor)
Grape Diesel
Guava Berry
Hawaiian Haze (Indoor)
Hawaiian Trainwreck
Honolulu Haze
The Hempress
The Jack
Juicy Fruit
Kush Hemp E1
Lemon Abacus
Mango Abacus
Moonwalker
Miss White CBG
NY CBDiesel
[Limited] Orange Cookies x Candyland
Orange Kush
20 - 1g Orange Kush Blunts
Purple Haze
Rainbow Haze
Rise Up
Runtz
Sour Jack
Sour Lifter
Sour Tsunami
Sour Special Sauce
Sour Suver Haze
Space Glue
Spec7
Spec7 (Light Dep)
SpecDiesel
Special Sauce
Stardust CBG
Super Sour Space Candy
Suver Haze (Indoor)
Sweet Diesel
Trophy Wife
Tropical Punch
Wedding Cake
White CBG (Light Dep)
White Whale Kush
WiFi CBG
The Winner (Indoor)
Lifter
Hempress 2 (Oregon Cherry x Abacus)
Does not contain tobacco or nicotine.
Abacus Diesel
BaOx
Blackberry Haze
Blue Genius
Box wine
Bruce Banner
Bubblegum
Bubba Kush (indoor)
Bubba Kush
Bubba Kush (light dep)
Candy Jack
Candyland
CBG Bliss (Indoor)
Chemdawg
Cherry
Cherry Abacus
Cherry Cheesecake
Clue
20 pack - 1g Clue Blunts
Cookie Dough
Critical Mass
Diesel Fruit
Frosted Kush
Frosted Lime
Fruit Loops
Gorilla Cake
Grape Candy (Indoor)
Grape Diesel
Guava Berry
Hawaiian Haze (Indoor)
Hawaiian Trainwreck
Honolulu Haze
The Hempress
The Jack
Juicy Fruit
Kush Hemp E1
Lemon Abacus
Mango Abacus
Moonwalker
Miss White CBG
NY CBDiesel
[Limited] Orange Cookies x Candyland
Orange Kush
20 - 1g Orange Kush Blunts
Purple Haze
Rainbow Haze
Rise Up
Runtz
Sour Jack
Sour Lifter
Sour Tsunami
Sour Special Sauce
Sour Suver Haze
Space Glue
Spec7
Spec7 (Light Dep)
SpecDiesel
Special Sauce
Stardust CBG
Super Sour Space Candy
Suver Haze (Indoor)
Sweet Diesel
Trophy Wife
Tropical Punch
Wedding Cake
White CBG (Light Dep)
White Whale Kush
WiFi CBG
The Winner (Indoor)
Lifter
Hempress 2 (Oregon Cherry x Abacus)
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Hemp Hop
Hemp Hop is a vertically integrated brand that puts quality of products and experience first! We cultivate and produce all products in-house to ensure quality from seed-to-shelf.
🌱Indoor Cultivation- Indoor Hemp Flower
☄️Home of Asteroids®
🍯Live Resin Vapes - fresh frozen whole-plant extract.
⭐Manufacturing of Vape Cartridges, Concentrate, Live Resin, Comets, Prerolleds, 🍬Cannabinoid gummies, including: CBD - CBN - CBG - Delta 8 - Delta 9 - Live Resin Gummies.
🌱Indoor Cultivation- Indoor Hemp Flower
☄️Home of Asteroids®
🍯Live Resin Vapes - fresh frozen whole-plant extract.
⭐Manufacturing of Vape Cartridges, Concentrate, Live Resin, Comets, Prerolleds, 🍬Cannabinoid gummies, including: CBD - CBN - CBG - Delta 8 - Delta 9 - Live Resin Gummies.
Notice a problem?Report this item