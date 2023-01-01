About this product
Indoor Afghani Maple is cultivated hydroponically indoors. Afghani Maple was bred by crossing Afghani OG Kush with a high CBD variety, R4. It has similar traits to OG Kush, with a citrus, earthy, and fruity aroma. The buds are extremely sticky and frosty, with a unique frosty olive color with bright orange contrasting pistils. High in both terpenes and cannabinoids, Afghani Maple boasts great Indica dominant effects.
CBD: 13.96%
Total Cannabinoids: 17.79%
Terpenes: 2.26%
CBC: 0.89%
Indica
Feel: Calm, Relief, Balance
Genotype: Afghani Maple by Green Luster Phenos (Afghani OG Kush x R4)
Phenotype: Afghani Maple seed run, 2-3 significant expressions
Cultivated in-house by Hemp Hop
Hemp Flower contains less than .3% Delta 9 THC and is Non-Psychoactive
For Adult Use Only
About this brand
Hemp Hop
Hemp Hop is a vertically integrated brand that puts quality of products and experience first! We cultivate and produce all products in-house to ensure quality from seed-to-shelf.
🌱Indoor Cultivation- Indoor Hemp Flower
☄️Home of Asteroids®
🍯Live Resin Vapes - fresh frozen whole-plant extract.
⭐Manufacturing of Vape Cartridges, Concentrate, Live Resin, Comets, Prerolleds, 🍬Cannabinoid gummies, including: CBD - CBN - CBG - Delta 8 - Delta 9 - Live Resin Gummies.
