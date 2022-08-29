*Limited Drop of High THCA Banana MAC *



Banana MAC is a hemp expression of a similar high THC variety bred by the famed breeder Capulator. A unique cut, Banana MAC is grown indoors, and is a powerhouse for effects. Extremely potent and frosty, Banana MAC is not to be underestimated. It uniquely expresses high amounts of THCA, while still maintaining delta-9 compliance. Buds are fresh and dense, shaped like hail-sized golf balls. The terpene profile consists of sour notes, reminiscent of overripe bananas and banana bread. Banana MAC is high in the terpene Linalool (0.20%) and Limonene (0.18%), two terpenes rarely found as dominant in hemp varieties.



*This may be the final high THCA drop due to cultivation rule changes, however, it will return! follow along @hemphop.farms to watch as we breed a high CBD Banana MAC from the high THCA mother*



CBD: 8.99%



THCA: 4.23%



Total Cannabinoids: 15.93%



Terpenes: 3.58%



Hybrid



Feel: Comfort, Ease, Uplifting



Genotype: Banana MAC



Phenotype: Banana MAC



Hemp Flower contains less than .3% Delta 9 THC and is Non-Psychoactive



For Adult Use Only



Looking for more High THCA? Check out our High THCA Prerolleds



*not valid with discount codes due to current limited availability and cost*

read more