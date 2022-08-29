About this product
*Limited Drop of High THCA Banana MAC *
Banana MAC is a hemp expression of a similar high THC variety bred by the famed breeder Capulator. A unique cut, Banana MAC is grown indoors, and is a powerhouse for effects. Extremely potent and frosty, Banana MAC is not to be underestimated. It uniquely expresses high amounts of THCA, while still maintaining delta-9 compliance. Buds are fresh and dense, shaped like hail-sized golf balls. The terpene profile consists of sour notes, reminiscent of overripe bananas and banana bread. Banana MAC is high in the terpene Linalool (0.20%) and Limonene (0.18%), two terpenes rarely found as dominant in hemp varieties.
*This may be the final high THCA drop due to cultivation rule changes, however, it will return! follow along @hemphop.farms to watch as we breed a high CBD Banana MAC from the high THCA mother*
CBD: 8.99%
THCA: 4.23%
Total Cannabinoids: 15.93%
Terpenes: 3.58%
Hybrid
Feel: Comfort, Ease, Uplifting
Genotype: Banana MAC
Phenotype: Banana MAC
Hemp Flower contains less than .3% Delta 9 THC and is Non-Psychoactive
For Adult Use Only
Looking for more High THCA? Check out our High THCA Prerolleds
*not valid with discount codes due to current limited availability and cost*
Banana MAC is a hemp expression of a similar high THC variety bred by the famed breeder Capulator. A unique cut, Banana MAC is grown indoors, and is a powerhouse for effects. Extremely potent and frosty, Banana MAC is not to be underestimated. It uniquely expresses high amounts of THCA, while still maintaining delta-9 compliance. Buds are fresh and dense, shaped like hail-sized golf balls. The terpene profile consists of sour notes, reminiscent of overripe bananas and banana bread. Banana MAC is high in the terpene Linalool (0.20%) and Limonene (0.18%), two terpenes rarely found as dominant in hemp varieties.
*This may be the final high THCA drop due to cultivation rule changes, however, it will return! follow along @hemphop.farms to watch as we breed a high CBD Banana MAC from the high THCA mother*
CBD: 8.99%
THCA: 4.23%
Total Cannabinoids: 15.93%
Terpenes: 3.58%
Hybrid
Feel: Comfort, Ease, Uplifting
Genotype: Banana MAC
Phenotype: Banana MAC
Hemp Flower contains less than .3% Delta 9 THC and is Non-Psychoactive
For Adult Use Only
Looking for more High THCA? Check out our High THCA Prerolleds
*not valid with discount codes due to current limited availability and cost*
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
view similar products
Currently unavailableWe couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
About this product
*Limited Drop of High THCA Banana MAC *
Banana MAC is a hemp expression of a similar high THC variety bred by the famed breeder Capulator. A unique cut, Banana MAC is grown indoors, and is a powerhouse for effects. Extremely potent and frosty, Banana MAC is not to be underestimated. It uniquely expresses high amounts of THCA, while still maintaining delta-9 compliance. Buds are fresh and dense, shaped like hail-sized golf balls. The terpene profile consists of sour notes, reminiscent of overripe bananas and banana bread. Banana MAC is high in the terpene Linalool (0.20%) and Limonene (0.18%), two terpenes rarely found as dominant in hemp varieties.
*This may be the final high THCA drop due to cultivation rule changes, however, it will return! follow along @hemphop.farms to watch as we breed a high CBD Banana MAC from the high THCA mother*
CBD: 8.99%
THCA: 4.23%
Total Cannabinoids: 15.93%
Terpenes: 3.58%
Hybrid
Feel: Comfort, Ease, Uplifting
Genotype: Banana MAC
Phenotype: Banana MAC
Hemp Flower contains less than .3% Delta 9 THC and is Non-Psychoactive
For Adult Use Only
Looking for more High THCA? Check out our High THCA Prerolleds
*not valid with discount codes due to current limited availability and cost*
Banana MAC is a hemp expression of a similar high THC variety bred by the famed breeder Capulator. A unique cut, Banana MAC is grown indoors, and is a powerhouse for effects. Extremely potent and frosty, Banana MAC is not to be underestimated. It uniquely expresses high amounts of THCA, while still maintaining delta-9 compliance. Buds are fresh and dense, shaped like hail-sized golf balls. The terpene profile consists of sour notes, reminiscent of overripe bananas and banana bread. Banana MAC is high in the terpene Linalool (0.20%) and Limonene (0.18%), two terpenes rarely found as dominant in hemp varieties.
*This may be the final high THCA drop due to cultivation rule changes, however, it will return! follow along @hemphop.farms to watch as we breed a high CBD Banana MAC from the high THCA mother*
CBD: 8.99%
THCA: 4.23%
Total Cannabinoids: 15.93%
Terpenes: 3.58%
Hybrid
Feel: Comfort, Ease, Uplifting
Genotype: Banana MAC
Phenotype: Banana MAC
Hemp Flower contains less than .3% Delta 9 THC and is Non-Psychoactive
For Adult Use Only
Looking for more High THCA? Check out our High THCA Prerolleds
*not valid with discount codes due to current limited availability and cost*
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Hemp Hop
Hemp Hop is a vertically integrated brand that puts quality of products and experience first! We cultivate and produce all products in-house to ensure quality from seed-to-shelf.
🌱Indoor Cultivation- Indoor Hemp Flower
☄️Home of Asteroids®
🍯Live Resin Vapes - fresh frozen whole-plant extract.
⭐Manufacturing of Vape Cartridges, Concentrate, Live Resin, Comets, Prerolleds, 🍬Cannabinoid gummies, including: CBD - CBN - CBG - Delta 8 - Delta 9 - Live Resin Gummies.
🌱Indoor Cultivation- Indoor Hemp Flower
☄️Home of Asteroids®
🍯Live Resin Vapes - fresh frozen whole-plant extract.
⭐Manufacturing of Vape Cartridges, Concentrate, Live Resin, Comets, Prerolleds, 🍬Cannabinoid gummies, including: CBD - CBN - CBG - Delta 8 - Delta 9 - Live Resin Gummies.
Notice a problem?Report this item