*Limited release*
Bordeaux is a high THCa variety grown indoors, and originally bred by the legendary "Dr. Freak". Extremely potent and frosty, rivaled closely with the Banana MAC, Bordeaux is one of the most potent hemp strains to date. It uniquely expresses high amounts of THCA, while still maintaining delta-9 compliance. Buds are frosty and dense with slight hints of purple hues on some buds. The terpene profile is sweet with hints of fruit, with flavor incredibly smooth throughout.
CBD: 13.54%
THCA: 9.45%
Total Cannabinoids: 24.50%
Terpenes: 2.45%
Hybrid
Feel: Comfort, Focus, Uplifting
Genotype: Bordeaux
Phenotype: Bordeaux
Hemp Flower contains less than .3% Delta 9 THC and is Non-Psychoactive
For Adult Use Only
*not valid with discount codes due to current limited availability and cost*
Hemp Hop
Hemp Hop is a vertically integrated brand that puts quality of products and experience first! We cultivate and produce all products in-house to ensure quality from seed-to-shelf.
🌱Indoor Cultivation- Indoor Hemp Flower
☄️Home of Asteroids®
🍯Live Resin Vapes - fresh frozen whole-plant extract.
⭐Manufacturing of Vape Cartridges, Concentrate, Live Resin, Comets, Prerolleds, 🍬Cannabinoid gummies, including: CBD - CBN - CBG - Delta 8 - Delta 9 - Live Resin Gummies.
