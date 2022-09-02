*Limited release*



Bordeaux is a high THCa variety grown indoors, and originally bred by the legendary "Dr. Freak". Extremely potent and frosty, rivaled closely with the Banana MAC, Bordeaux is one of the most potent hemp strains to date. It uniquely expresses high amounts of THCA, while still maintaining delta-9 compliance. Buds are frosty and dense with slight hints of purple hues on some buds. The terpene profile is sweet with hints of fruit, with flavor incredibly smooth throughout.



CBD: 13.54%



THCA: 9.45%



Total Cannabinoids: 24.50%



Terpenes: 2.45%



Hybrid



Feel: Comfort, Focus, Uplifting



Genotype: Bordeaux



Phenotype: Bordeaux



Hemp Flower contains less than .3% Delta 9 THC and is Non-Psychoactive



For Adult Use Only



*not valid with discount codes due to current limited availability and cost*

