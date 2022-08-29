Early Blossom is a unique hybrid genetic grown indoors. Early Blossom has a distinct powerful Sweet Berry aroma with bright and sticky light green flowers. The terpene profile is high in Myrcene, Caryophyllene with significant amounts of the rare terpene Terpinolene. With its parents being 'Auto Tsunami' and 'Berry Blossom', it inherits a skunky terpene profile while producing stout bushy plants. It is extremely unique, being a Photoperiodic and Ruderalis (Autoflowering) variety cross, this creates a perfect harmony between flowering time, plant strength, and unique expressions. More information can be found below about photoperiodic and autoflowering genetics.



CBD: 14.53%



Total Cannabinoids: 18.96%



Terpenes: 1.26%



Δ10- THC: 0.05%



Hybrid



Feel: Calm, Relief, & Soothing



Genotype: Early Blossom (Auto Tsunami x Berry Blossom)



Geneticist: Beacon Hemp



One unique plant trait in hemp cannabis is that flowering is controlled by one of two ways: day length or plant age. When controlled by plant age, it is a Autoflowering (Ruderalis) variety, when controlled by day length, it is known as being Photoperiodic. Beacon Hemp's Early Line is a cross between a photoperiodic and an auto, giving it unique traits and flowering times.



Hemp Flower contains less than .3% Delta 9 THC and is Non-Psychoactive



For Adult Use Only

