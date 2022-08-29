Forbidden V is one of the first genetics of its kind - a high CBDv genetic cultivated by OregonCBD seeds. Cultivated indoors, This very rare variety produces a 1:1 ratio of CBDv to CBD. CBDv produces its own unique effects, most consumers will find that it provides calm, focused energy, coupled with muscle relaxation. Forbidden V also boasts an impressive 4.74% terpenes, with a unique profile testing high in the uplifting terpene Ocimene (1.00%), and Myrcene (2.00%), giving the strain a sweet pine, citrus aroma.



CBD: 7.91%



CBDv: 7.40%



Total Cannabinoids: 17.81%



Terpenes: 4.74%



CBG: 0.93%



Hybrid



Feel: Calm, Uplift, Relief



Genotype: Forbidden V



Phenotype: Forbidden V seed run, 2-3 significant expressions



Cultivated in-house by Hemp Hop



Hemp Flower contains less than .3% Delta 9 THC and is Non-Psychoactive



For Adult Use Only

