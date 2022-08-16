About this product
Introducing the next generation of genetics and breeding: Triploids, otherwise known as "Seedless" varieties. Lifter is a classic high CBD variety, grown hydroponically indoors. However, this is no ordinary Lifter, the new Triploid "Seedless" Lifter genetics released in 2021 combine next-gen breeding methods to create a strain 30-50% more potent, terpene rich, and effective compared to the traditional Diploid counterpart.
Lifter is extremely pungent, with strong scents of light berries and sweet funk. Buds are massive, dense, and extremely frosty. There are very little small buds with this cultivar, with single buds as large as 10+ grams. There are light green and purple buds throughout. High in the rare terpene Ocimene (0.42%) and Linalool (0.22%), giving Lifter more Sativa / day time effects.
Being higher in cannabinoids overall, these Triploid varieties are also higher in THCA.
CBD: 18.23%
Total Cannabinoids: 23.03%
Terpenes: 1.75%
CBG: 0.49%
THCA: 0.83%
Sativa
Feel: Calm, Energizing, Ease
Genotype: Lifter (Triploid) (Suver Haze 50 x Early Resin Berry)
Phenotype: Lifter (Triploid)
Cultivated in-house by Hemp Hop
99.9% of genetics grown to this date are Diploid cannabis, we are excited to cultivate these genetics in-house and offer them as an affordable, high quality, indoor grown flower option for our customers!
Hemp Flower contains less than .3% Delta 9 THC and is Non-Psychoactive
For Adult Use Only
About this brand
Hemp Hop
Hemp Hop is a vertically integrated brand that puts quality of products and experience first! We cultivate and produce all products in-house to ensure quality from seed-to-shelf.
🌱Indoor Cultivation- Indoor Hemp Flower
☄️Home of Asteroids®
🍯Live Resin Vapes - fresh frozen whole-plant extract.
⭐Manufacturing of Vape Cartridges, Concentrate, Live Resin, Comets, Prerolleds, 🍬Cannabinoid gummies, including: CBD - CBN - CBG - Delta 8 - Delta 9 - Live Resin Gummies.
