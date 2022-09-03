About this product
Indoor Mustard Berry is a potent unique variety cultivated hydroponically indoors. It is pungent, with aromas of citrus, mustard, and berries. Mustard Berry is extremely sticky, with frosty and dense buds. The pungent terpene profile consists primarily of Terpinolene (1.36%), a very relaxing and rare Indica dominant terpene, and also Myrcene (0.53%), and Limonene (0.22%). While also testing high in cannabinoids, Mustard Berry is one of the most potent and well rounded strains for relaxation.
CBD: 19.02%
Total Cannabinoids: 24.31%
Terpenes: 3.20%
CBG: 0.93%
Indica
Feel: Relaxing, Calm, Uplifting
Genotype: Mustard Berry
Phenotype: Mustard Berry seed run, 2-3 significant expressions
Cultivated in-house by Hemp Hop
Hemp Flower contains less than .3% Delta 9 THC and is Non-Psychoactive
For Adult Use Only
About this brand
Hemp Hop
Hemp Hop is a vertically integrated brand that puts quality of products and experience first! We cultivate and produce all products in-house to ensure quality from seed-to-shelf.
🌱Indoor Cultivation- Indoor Hemp Flower
☄️Home of Asteroids®
🍯Live Resin Vapes - fresh frozen whole-plant extract.
⭐Manufacturing of Vape Cartridges, Concentrate, Live Resin, Comets, Prerolleds, 🍬Cannabinoid gummies, including: CBD - CBN - CBG - Delta 8 - Delta 9 - Live Resin Gummies.
