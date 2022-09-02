Strawberry Cake is grown indoors, with legendary heritage in the genetics. A cross between the original Strawberry Cake and an unknown high CBD variety, Strawberry Cake is extremely frosty and unique, with old school genetics such as White Widow, Cheese, and Chronic in it's lineage. Buds are dense and bright green with orange pistils. The terpene profile is reminiscent of strawberry cake, high in Myrcene (0.88%), Caryophyllene (0.48%) and Humulene (0.40%). Strawberry Cake is a well-rounded hybrid, great for anytime of day.



CBD: 10.67%



Total Cannabinoids: 13.31%



Terpenes: 1.80%



CBC: 0.55%



Hybrid



Feel: Calm, Relief, Chill



Genotype: Strawberry Cake



Phenotype: Strawberry Cake



Hemp Flower contains less than .3% Delta 9 THC and is Non-Psychoactive



For Adult Use Only

